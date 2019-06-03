Top Stories
Rumors Are Swirling About Bradley Cooper &amp; Irina Shayk's Relationship

Kate Middleton &amp; Prince William Skip the Photo Op During Trump's Royal Visit

Here's How Jessie J Responded When Asked If She's In Love with Channing Tatum

How Is Felicity Huffman Doing After Pleading Guilty? New Photos Show Her Current Mood!

Mon, 03 June 2019 at 9:59 pm

'The Bachelorette' 2019: Top 12 for Hannah B.'s Season Revealed!

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to be spoiled on The Bachelorette!

The Bachelorette just wrapped up week four and Hannah Brown narrowed down the contestants to her Top 12!

WHO WENT HOME? Find out the who got sent home in the rose ceremony

During the episode, one lucky guy got to go on a one-on-one date where they played basketball with some Boston Celtics team members!

Then, some of the guys joined Hannah for a group date and took part in a Rugby match.

Later, another guy got a one-on-one date, where they got to watch a performance from Jake Owen.

Before the rose ceremony, one man eliminated himself, leaving Hannah to choose two men to go home.

Find out who’s still in the running to win Hannah’s heart…
Photos: ABC
Posted to: Hannah Brown, The Bachelorette

