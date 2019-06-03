Tinashe, Jordan Fisher & 'Rent: Live' Cast Step Out For FYC Event

The cast of Rent: Live pose together on the black carpet at the FYC Event held at Darryl Zanuck Theater at FOX Studios on Sunday afternoon (June 2) in Los Angeles.

Jordan Fisher, Kiersey Clemons, Brandon Victor Dixon, Brennin Hunt, Tinashe, and Mario stepped out to celebrate the program and officially submit their names and show for the Primetime Emmys.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tinashe

According to Variety, Fox has submitted all their main cast for lead actor, lead actress, supporting actor and supporting actress nominations.

We can’t wait to see if they get nominations!

Check out 30+ pictures inside of the Rent: Live cast…