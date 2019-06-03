Top Stories
Rumors Are Swirling About Bradley Cooper &amp; Irina Shayk's Relationship

Rumors Are Swirling About Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk's Relationship

Kate Middleton &amp; Prince William Skip the Photo Op During Trump's Royal Visit

Kate Middleton & Prince William Skip the Photo Op During Trump's Royal Visit

Here's How Jessie J Responded When Asked If She's In Love with Channing Tatum

Here's How Jessie J Responded When Asked If She's In Love with Channing Tatum

How Is Felicity Huffman Doing After Pleading Guilty? New Photos Show Her Current Mood!

How Is Felicity Huffman Doing After Pleading Guilty? New Photos Show Her Current Mood!

Mon, 03 June 2019 at 9:17 pm

VS Angels Lily Aldridge, Elsa Hosk, & Martha Hunt Stun at the CFDA Fashion Awards!

VS Angels Lily Aldridge, Elsa Hosk, & Martha Hunt Stun at the CFDA Fashion Awards!

Lily Aldridge, Elsa Hosk, and Martha Hunt walk the red carpet at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday night (June 3) at the Brooklyn Museum of Art in New York City.

The three models are all Victoria’s Secret models!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lily Aldridge

Lily took to her Instagram Stories earlier in the day to share that she is only in the Big Apple for 14 hours and she plans on making the most of it.

FYI: Lily is wearing a Brandon Maxwell dress. Martha is wearing a Monique Lhuillier dress.

Just Jared on Facebook
lily aldridge martha hunt elsa hosk cfda fashion awards 01
lily aldridge martha hunt elsa hosk cfda fashion awards 02
lily aldridge martha hunt elsa hosk cfda fashion awards 03
lily aldridge martha hunt elsa hosk cfda fashion awards 04
lily aldridge martha hunt elsa hosk cfda fashion awards 05
lily aldridge martha hunt elsa hosk cfda fashion awards 06
lily aldridge martha hunt elsa hosk cfda fashion awards 07
lily aldridge martha hunt elsa hosk cfda fashion awards 08
lily aldridge martha hunt elsa hosk cfda fashion awards 09

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards, CFDA Fashion Awards, Elsa Hosk, Lily Aldridge, Martha Hunt

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Dwyane Wade gives emotional commencement speech at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School graduation - TMZ
  • Find out when Descendents 3 will premiere - Just Jared Jr
  • Michael Jackson's lawyer weighs in on controversial Leaving Neverland doc - TooFab
  • This actress had to lie to get her role in Ma - Just Jared Jr