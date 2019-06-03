VS Angels Lily Aldridge, Elsa Hosk, & Martha Hunt Stun at the CFDA Fashion Awards!

Lily Aldridge, Elsa Hosk, and Martha Hunt walk the red carpet at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday night (June 3) at the Brooklyn Museum of Art in New York City.

The three models are all Victoria’s Secret models!

Lily took to her Instagram Stories earlier in the day to share that she is only in the Big Apple for 14 hours and she plans on making the most of it.

FYI: Lily is wearing a Brandon Maxwell dress. Martha is wearing a Monique Lhuillier dress.