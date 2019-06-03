Top Stories
Here's How Jessie J Responded When Asked If She's In Love with Channing Tatum

How Is Felicity Huffman Doing After Pleading Guilty? New Photos Show Her Current Mood!

Mon, 03 June 2019 at 11:00 am

Who Should Play Catwoman Next? Vote For Your Choice!

Robert Pattinson has officially signed on for the role of Batman in the upcoming DC Universe movie The Batman, and it’s rumored that Catwoman could appear as a character in the movie!

Just a few days ago, Vanessa Hudgens threw her name into the ring to play the DC comics villain, which got us thinking…who do you want to see in the role!?

We’ve compiled a list of some of the biggest actresses today who could easily play the role, and we want fans to vote for their choice!

This poll will close on Wednesday (June 12) at 1pm ET and we will announce the winner at that time. It’s unlimited voting, so you can vote as many times as you want!
