Winnie Harlow & Anne V Glam Up for CFDA Fashion Awards 2019!

Winnie Harlow and Anne V walk the carpet at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday night (June 3) at the Brooklyn Museum of Art in New York City.

The annual event honors the best in fashion design for the past year. Awards will be handed out to the Womenswear Designer of the Year, the Menswear Designer of the Year, the Accessory Designer of the Year, and the Emerging Designer of the Year.

FYI: Winnie is wearing a Christian Siriano dress and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. Anne is wearing a Nicole Miller dress.

