Youtubers Jeffree Star & Shane Dawson Review Kylie Jenner's Kylie Skin Products

Mon, 03 June 2019 at 1:28 pm

YouTubers Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson have teamed up to review Kylie Jenner‘s new Kylie Skin care line in a brand new vlog.

In the new vid, the two influencers try out each of the five products in the collection, and Shane experienced some redness and burning.

“My skin’s like, burning burning. My face is sensitive,” he said about the face wash. He added later that the entire collection “feels basic, which is totally fine.”

Kylie‘s new collection has come under scrutiny from fans over the past few weeks – first about the walnut scrub, which some claim the walnuts are too abrasive for skin, and then, calling her out for only washing her face for 10 seconds during a tutorial.

Check out the full video below:
Photos: Getty
