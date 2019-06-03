Top Stories
Zachary Quinto Meets Up with a Friend in NYC

Zachary Quinto chats with a friend as they go for a stroll around his neighborhood on Friday afternoon (May 31) in New York City.

The 42-year-old former American Horror Story actor kept things casual in sunglasses, a black T-shirt, navy trousers, and sandals as he soaked up the sunny weather.

The night before, Zach joined co-star Ashleigh Cummings as they promoted their new series N0S4A2 at a panel hosted by the SAG-AFTRA Foundation.

FYI: Zach is wearing Birkenstock sandals.
