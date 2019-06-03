Zendaya Dishes On Taking On The Role of 'Rue' in HBO's 'Euphoria'

Zendaya is draped in all red garments on the cover of Paper magazine’s new issue.

Here’s what the 22-year-old actress shared:

On the role of Rue in Euphoria: “I fell in love with who Rue was. It felt special because I don’t like to read scripts, and for me to read through it faster than anything I’ve ever read before, obviously I connected with it somehow.”

On showrunner Sam Levinson having her in mind from the start to play Rue: “Sam Levinson told me, ‘You were on my vision board’ and I thought, ‘You’re joking.’ There’s no way he saw anything I did in the past and thought, ‘Hmm, that girl could potentially play me. The character Rue is basically him and his life experiences. I felt so worried about proving myself. It was very scary.”

On feeling anxious about whether she could handle a role like Rue: “I finally felt like I was doing something that I could push myself [with]. But always you’re still going to have that doubt, and [I’m] still in my head, like, Wait, can I do it?”

Euphoria will premiere on June 16th on HBO.