Andy Cohen Is Apologizing to the Royal Family - Find Out Why

Andy Cohen is issuing an apology to the royal family.

The 51-year-old TV personality commented on a post on the royal family’s Instagram account about Donald Trump and his family’s U.K. state visit.

Andy posted a comment on the photos of the royal family and wrote, “We are so sorry you had to endure these miserable people.”

