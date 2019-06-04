Andy Cohen Is Apologizing to the Royal Family - Find Out Why

Top Stories
Tue, 04 June 2019 at 11:02 am

Andy Cohen is issuing an apology to the royal family.

The 51-year-old TV personality commented on a post on the royal family’s Instagram account about Donald Trump and his family’s U.K. state visit.

Andy posted a comment on the photos of the royal family and wrote, “We are so sorry you had to endure these miserable people.”

You can see more photos from the royal family’s evening with the US President right here if you missed it.
