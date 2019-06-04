Aubrey Plaza Reveals the Advice Chris Pratt Gave Her

Aubrey Plaza is on the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine’s July 2019 issue, on newsstands July 11 – and Just Jared has the exclusive first look!

Here’s what the 34-year-old Child’s Play star had to share with the mag…

On advice from Parks & Recreation co-star Chris Pratt: “Chris Pratt used to tell me when he would give me advice: ‘The separation is the preparation.’ He’s one of those kinds of people who’s always very prepared. I was kind of the opposite. Clearly, it worked out for him.”

On her visceral aversion to being boring: “I’d say I have a pretty high tolerance for public humiliation. I kind of get off on it or something. It’s like this sick thing that makes me feel more alive and connected to the world.”

On bombing on-stage: “Its’ exhilarating, because you just have to work through your ego in a way that you don’t get to do so often. You really have to take a moment with yourself to just get over it.”

On the recent 10-year anniversary celebration of Parks and Recreation in L.A.: “When we walked in, it was like we were rock stars or something. And it’s just so funny when we were on the air, we were always being told that we were going to get cancelled. Our ratings weren’t that good.”

For more from Aubrey, visit Cosmopolitan.com.