Top Stories
Chris Hemsworth Is Taking a Break From Acting - Here's Why

Chris Hemsworth Is Taking a Break From Acting - Here's Why

Find Out the Most Popular Movie From the Year You Were Born!

Find Out the Most Popular Movie From the Year You Were Born!

Find Out Why Danielle Bregoli Was Hospitalized

Find Out Why Danielle Bregoli Was Hospitalized

Tue, 04 June 2019 at 1:06 pm

Bella Hadid Switches Up Her Look For CFDA After Party in NYC

Bella Hadid Switches Up Her Look For CFDA After Party in NYC

Bella Hadid steps out of her apartment in a brand new look for an after party event in New York City on Monday night (June 3).

The 22-year-old model, who was spotted rocking a hot Michael Kors look for the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards earlier in the night, switched it up in a sleek grey suit and silk slip.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bella Hadid

During the award show, Bella shot a video of Yara Shahidi speaking on stage on behalf of Barbie.

“Hi Yara, u kno how much I love you. Yes, that was me yelling for u. It’s fine,” Bella captioned the video on her Instagram Stories, showing off how much a fan of the young star she is.
Just Jared on Facebook
bella hadid yara shahidi crush grey suit cfda 01
bella hadid yara shahidi crush grey suit cfda 02
bella hadid yara shahidi crush grey suit cfda 03
bella hadid yara shahidi crush grey suit cfda 04
bella hadid yara shahidi crush grey suit cfda 05

Photos: BackgridUSA
Posted to: Bella Hadid

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Abby Lee Miller is dishing prison advice for Felicity Huffman - TMZ
  • Louis Tomlinson is still going strong with longtime girlfriend Eleanor Calder - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's everything Ciara spilled about her split with Future - TooFab
  • We may not be getting any more music from Zendaya - Just Jared Jr