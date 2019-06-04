Bella Hadid Switches Up Her Look For CFDA After Party in NYC

Bella Hadid steps out of her apartment in a brand new look for an after party event in New York City on Monday night (June 3).

The 22-year-old model, who was spotted rocking a hot Michael Kors look for the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards earlier in the night, switched it up in a sleek grey suit and silk slip.

During the award show, Bella shot a video of Yara Shahidi speaking on stage on behalf of Barbie.

“Hi Yara, u kno how much I love you. Yes, that was me yelling for u. It’s fine,” Bella captioned the video on her Instagram Stories, showing off how much a fan of the young star she is.