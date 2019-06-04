Bette Midler Apologizes for Sharing Fake Donald Trump Quote

Bette Midler is apologizing after sharing a quote attributed to Donald Trump that was found to be fake.

The quote, which was said to come from his 1998 interview with People magazine, reads, “If I were to run, I’d run as a Republican. They’re the dumbest group of voters in the country. They believe anything on Fox News. I could lie and they’d still eat it up. I bet my numbers would be terrific.”

Once Bette realized the quote was fake, she responded writing, “I apologize; this quote turns out to be a fake from way back in ‘15-16. Don’t know how I missed it, but it sounds SO much like him that I believed it was true!”