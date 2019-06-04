Top Stories
Chris Hemsworth Is Taking a Break From Acting - Here's Why

Chris Hemsworth Is Taking a Break From Acting - Here's Why

Find Out the Most Popular Movie From the Year You Were Born!

Find Out the Most Popular Movie From the Year You Were Born!

Find Out Why Danielle Bregoli Was Hospitalized

Find Out Why Danielle Bregoli Was Hospitalized

Tue, 04 June 2019 at 1:56 pm

Bette Midler Apologizes for Sharing Fake Donald Trump Quote

Bette Midler Apologizes for Sharing Fake Donald Trump Quote

Bette Midler is apologizing after sharing a quote attributed to Donald Trump that was found to be fake.

The quote, which was said to come from his 1998 interview with People magazine, reads, “If I were to run, I’d run as a Republican. They’re the dumbest group of voters in the country. They believe anything on Fox News. I could lie and they’d still eat it up. I bet my numbers would be terrific.”

Once Bette realized the quote was fake, she responded writing, “I apologize; this quote turns out to be a fake from way back in ‘15-16. Don’t know how I missed it, but it sounds SO much like him that I believed it was true!”

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Bette Midler, Donald Trump

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Abby Lee Miller is dishing prison advice for Felicity Huffman - TMZ
  • Louis Tomlinson is still going strong with longtime girlfriend Eleanor Calder - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's everything Ciara spilled about her split with Future - TooFab
  • We may not be getting any more music from Zendaya - Just Jared Jr
  • mahbelle

    Botox Bette