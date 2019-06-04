Billie Eilish Has 1 Word Reaction To Britney Spears Recreating Her 'Slave 4 U' Dance to 'Bad Guy'

Britney Spears posted a video of her recreating her famous “Slave 4 U” dance, complete with a fake snake, to Billie Eilish‘s hit song “Bad Guy.”

The 37-year-old singer posted the video on her Instagram account with the caption, “Great song !! It made me pick up another 🐍 @billieeilish.”

Billie noticed that Britney tagged her in the video and she took to the comments to issue her reaction. Check out her one word reaction in the gallery!

And in the meantime, check out Britney’s flawless dance moves…