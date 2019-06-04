Top Stories
Tue, 04 June 2019 at 2:35 pm

'Bond 25' Set Explosion Causes One Injury & Damage to 007 Stage

A controlled explosion during the filming of Daniel Craig‘s Bond 25 caused the injury of one crew member.

In addition, Pinewood Studios, which is outside London, sustained damage to the exterior of the 007 stage.

An official statement was released on the official James Bond Twitter account, which said, “During the filming of a controlled explosion on the set of Bond 25 today at Pinewood Studios, damage was caused to the exterior of the 007 Stage. There were no injuries on set, however one crew member outside the stage has sustained a minor injury.”

There’s been some bad luck on the Bond 25 set as of late. Daniel, the movie’s star, injured his ankle and it was revealed he would be undergoing ankle surgery.

The film’s release is set for April of 2020.
Photos: Getty
