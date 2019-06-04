Top Stories
Tue, 04 June 2019 at 2:48 am

Broadway's Musical Stars Celebrate the Upcoming Tony Awards!

Broadway's Musical Stars Celebrate the Upcoming Tony Awards!

Hadestown co-stars Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada pose for a photo while attending the Tony Honors Cocktail Party on Monday (June 3) at the Sofitel Hotel in New York City.

The show is up for 14 awards at this week’s event, more than any other show. Eva is up for Best Actress and they were joined by co-stars and nominees Patrick Page and Amber Gray.

Stephanie J. Block, the favorite to win Best Actress in a Musical for her work in The Cher Show, was joined by husband Sebastian Arcelus.

More nominees in attendance included The Prom‘s Beth Leavel, Caitlin Kinnunen, and Brooks Ashmanskas, Ain’t Too Proud‘s Derrick Baskin, Jeremy Pope, and Ephraim Sykes, Oklahoma‘s Damon Daunno and Mary Testa, Kiss Me Kate‘s Kelli O’Hara, and Tootsie‘s Sarah Stiles, Lilli Cooper, and Andy Grotelueschen.

Make sure to watch the Tonys on Sunday night at 8/7c on CBS!
Photos: Getty
