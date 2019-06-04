Top Stories
Chris Hemsworth Is Taking a Break From Acting - Here's Why

Find Out the Most Popular Movie From the Year You Were Born!

Find Out Why Danielle Bregoli Was Hospitalized

BTS Member Jin Releases Solo Song 'Tonight' - Listen!

BTS Member Jin Releases Solo Song 'Tonight' - Listen!

BTS member Jin is providing a solo song for his fans!

The 26-year-old South Korean pop superstar dropped his new track “Tonight” as part of the BTS “Festa” ongoing anniversary activities on Tuesday (June 4).

The ballad was penned with his pets in mind, according to a blog post he wrote, via Billboard. If you didn’t know, Jin has a pet sugar glider named Gukmul.

The song was produced by Slow Rabbit, Jin, BTS co-member RM, and Hiss Noise.

BTS recently dropped their self-filmed video for “Anpanman” as part of their “Festa” activities. Watch it here!

Listen to “Tonight” and read the lyrics…
