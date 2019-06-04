BTS Member Jin Releases Solo Song 'Tonight' - Listen!
BTS member Jin is providing a solo song for his fans!
The 26-year-old South Korean pop superstar dropped his new track “Tonight” as part of the BTS “Festa” ongoing anniversary activities on Tuesday (June 4).
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of BTS
The ballad was penned with his pets in mind, according to a blog post he wrote, via Billboard. If you didn’t know, Jin has a pet sugar glider named Gukmul.
The song was produced by Slow Rabbit, Jin, BTS co-member RM, and Hiss Noise.
BTS recently dropped their self-filmed video for “Anpanman” as part of their “Festa” activities. Watch it here!
Listen to “Tonight” and read the lyrics…