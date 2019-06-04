Top Stories
Tue, 04 June 2019 at 12:02 pm

BTS Release 'Anpanman' Live Music Video - Watch Now!

BTS Release 'Anpanman' Live Music Video - Watch Now!

BTS are celebrating their anniversary!

The South Korean boy band celebrated during their annual FESTA – their anniversary as a group – on Tuesday (June 4) with the release of their self-filmed “Anpanman” video live from their New York concert at Metlife Stadium on May 19.

The music video was shot using GoPro selfie stick footage, and finds the boys bouncing around in a moon bounce on stage, as well as a slide.

This year’s BTS FESTA will include behind-the-scenes videos, photos, new music, dance videos and more.

Watch the adorable video for “Anpanman” live inside….
