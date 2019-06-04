Top Stories
Jonas Brothers Are Joined By Their Wives at 'Chasing Happiness' L.A. Premiere!

Rumors Are Swirling About Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk's Relationship

Kate Middleton & Prince William Skip the Photo Op During Trump's Royal Visit

Find Out Why Danielle Bregoli Was Hospitalized

Tue, 04 June 2019 at 1:58 am

Camila Morrone, Antoni Porowski, & More Attend the CFDA Fashion Awards 2019

Camila Morrone and Antoni Porowski hit the carpet at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday night (June 3) at the Brooklyn Museum of Art in New York City.

Lots of stars stepped out for the event and some more who walked the carpet included Booksmart‘s Molly Gordon, Aquaman‘s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Anna and the Apocalypse‘s Ella Hunt, BH90210‘s La La Anthony, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina‘s Tati Gabrielle, Bee Shaffer, and Lee Pace.

FYI: Camila is wearing a Prabal Gurung dress and Effy jewelry. Antoni is wearing Sies Marjan. Molly is wearing Kate Spade. Yahya is wearing Sies Marjan. Ella is wearing a Brock Collection dress and Sarah Flint shoes. Tati is wearing a Tanya Taylor dress and Jennifer Meyer jewelry. La La is wearing a Sally LaPointe dress.

Photos: Getty
