Chris Hemsworth Is Taking a Break From Acting - Here's Why

Find Out the Most Popular Movie From the Year You Were Born!

Find Out Why Danielle Bregoli Was Hospitalized

Tue, 04 June 2019 at 1:48 pm

Cheryl On Relationship With Ex Liam Payne: 'Very Healthy Good Relationship'

Cheryl is all smiles as she strikes a pose inside the KISS FM UK radio studios after promoting her brand new single “Let You” on Tuesday (June 4) in London, England.

The 35-year-old singer has denied the song is about any of her ex’s: “There’s always speculation – it’s natural. It’s just a conclusion people would draw,” she told The Sun Online. “Obviously you write about your own experiences but you’re writing it with other people as well.”

Cheryl also opened up about co-parenting her 2-year-old son Bear with ex Liam Payne: Things are great. I’m actually really happy that we can be the way we are,” she expressed. “We love and care about each other a lot and we share a child. It’s really important that we’re able to have a very healthy good relationship.”

“We’re going to be in each other’s lives forever so we’ve got to figure it out and be grown-up about it,” Cheryl concluded.
Credit: Jeff Spicer; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Cheryl, Cheryl Cole

Getty
