Chris Hemsworth Is Taking a Break From Acting - Here's Why

Chris Hemsworth has announced that he’s going to be taking a break from the spotlight to spend time with his family.

“This year I probably won’t shoot anything. I just want to be at home now with my kids,” the 35-year-old actor said in a new interview while promoting his new film Men in Black: International.

“They are at a very important age. They are still young and they are aware when I leave more than before,” he added.

Chris and his wife Elsa Pataky have three kids together: India Rose, 7, and twin boys Sasha and Tristan, 5.