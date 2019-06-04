Top Stories
Chris Hemsworth Is Taking a Break From Acting - Here's Why

Find Out the Most Popular Movie From the Year You Were Born!

Find Out Why Danielle Bregoli Was Hospitalized

Tue, 04 June 2019 at 2:22 pm

Chris Hemsworth & Tessa Thompson Team Up for 'Men in Black: International' Paris Photo Call!

Chris Hemsworth & Tessa Thompson Team Up for 'Men in Black: International' Paris Photo Call!

From London to Paris!

Chris Hemsworth is dapper in a suit while posing alongside his co-star Tessa Thompson at their photo call for their anticipated film Men in Black: International held at Cite de l’Architecture et du Patrimoine on Tuesday (June 4) in Paris, France.

Chris and Tessa were joined at the event by French comedian Ahmed Sylla, who plays the French voice of Pionny, a little extraterrestrial character of the film. In the original version, Pionny is named Pawny and he is dubbed by Kumail Nanjiani.

Over the weekend, Chris and Tessa got all dressed up for the London photo call of Men in Black: International, which is set to hit theaters on June 14th.

FYI: Tessa is wearing earrings by Arme De L’Amour and a ring by Bondeye.
Credit: Pascal Le Segretain; Photos: Getty
