Top Stories
Find Out the Most Popular Movie From the Year You Were Born!

Find Out the Most Popular Movie From the Year You Were Born!

Chris Hemsworth Is Taking a Break From Acting - Here's Why

Chris Hemsworth Is Taking a Break From Acting - Here's Why

Fergie Is Changing Her Name

Fergie Is Changing Her Name

Tue, 04 June 2019 at 3:04 pm

Chrissy Teigen Has Ultimate Clap Back to Troll Commenting on Luna's Appearance

Chrissy Teigen Has Ultimate Clap Back to Troll Commenting on Luna's Appearance

Chrissy Teigen had the ultimate clap back to someone who commented on her daughter Luna‘s appearance.

It all started when a troll saw an Instagram video featuring the three-year-old daughter of Chrissy and John Legend.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chrissy Teigen

“Finally someone brushed her hair,” the troll commented with some laughing emojis.

Well, Chrissy saw the comment and responded directly to the person, writing, “All by herself! Maybe she can come do your makeup.”

Check out the comment exchange in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
chrissy teigen clap back 01
chrissy teigen clap back 02

Photos: Instagram, Getty
Posted to: Celebrity Babies, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Luna Stephens

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Abby Lee Miller is dishing prison advice for Felicity Huffman - TMZ
  • Louis Tomlinson is still going strong with longtime girlfriend Eleanor Calder - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's everything Ciara spilled about her split with Future - TooFab
  • We may not be getting any more music from Zendaya - Just Jared Jr