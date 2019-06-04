Chrissy Teigen Has Ultimate Clap Back to Troll Commenting on Luna's Appearance

Chrissy Teigen had the ultimate clap back to someone who commented on her daughter Luna‘s appearance.

It all started when a troll saw an Instagram video featuring the three-year-old daughter of Chrissy and John Legend.

“Finally someone brushed her hair,” the troll commented with some laughing emojis.

Well, Chrissy saw the comment and responded directly to the person, writing, “All by herself! Maybe she can come do your makeup.”

