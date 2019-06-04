Christoph Waltz & Gina Gershon to Star in New Woody Allen Movie

Christoph Waltz and Gina Gershon will star in the next film by Woody Allen.

The 83-year-old director will film the movie, tentatively called WASP2019, beginning in July in Spain, according to The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday (June 4).

The movie “centers on a married American couple who plan a trip to the San Sebastian Film Festival, where the wife has an affair with a French director and the husband falls in love with a beautiful Spanish woman from the area.”

This will be Woody‘s follow-up to the still unreleased A Rainy Day in New York, which was dropped by Amazon amid previous allegations of abuse by his daughter, Dylan Farrow.