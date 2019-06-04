David Harbour Says 'Hellboy' Was 'Unfairly Bludgeoned' Despite Having 'Major Problems'

David Harbour is opening up about the criticism his Hellboy reboot received after its release in April.

The film received about 16% on Rotten Tomatoes from 192 reviews and had a lackluster performance at box office with $20 million in the U.S. opposite a $50 million production budget.

“We did our best, but there’s so many voices that go into these things and they’re not always going to work out,” David said of the movie. “I did what I could do and I feel proud of what I did, but ultimately I’m not in control of a lot of those things.”

“The problem that I have with comic book movies nowadays is that I think, and it’s a result of the power of Marvel stuff, it’s like chocolate, it’s a flavor,” David continued. “So everybody [says] chocolate is delicious and these guys make the best chocolate. So as you judge the movies, it’s like, ‘Well, it’s not as chocolatey as this, this does not taste like chocolate at all.’ And I sort of want a world where there’s more flavors than just comparisons to chocolate. So in that way when Hellboy is viewed on the chocolate spectrum, it does very poorly. That being said, it also has major problems.”

David added, “I think as a rental or as a movie that you see on an airplane, I think you’d be like, ‘Oh that was fun’ because it’s a fun movie, and I think it was unfairly bludgeoned as a result of these comparisons.”

Pictured: David keeping it low key while sporting a thick beard on a coffee run in Manhattan’s Soho neighborhood on Monday (June 3) in New York City.