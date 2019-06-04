Duchess Camilla Goes Viral for Winking Behind Donald Trump's Back

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is going viral for what she did behind Donald Trump‘s back during his visit to the UK from America.

The 71-year-old wife of Prince Charles was having tea with the president and First Lady Melania Trump, as well as her husband at their home at Clarence House on Monday (June 3).

After a photo op, the Duchess was seen turning her head and winking to someone off to the side.

It’s unclear why the Duchess was winking or who she was winking at, but the video has quickly made the rounds on social media.

