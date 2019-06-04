Top Stories
Chris Hemsworth Is Taking a Break From Acting - Here's Why

Chris Hemsworth Is Taking a Break From Acting - Here's Why

Find Out the Most Popular Movie From the Year You Were Born!

Find Out the Most Popular Movie From the Year You Were Born!

Find Out Why Danielle Bregoli Was Hospitalized

Find Out Why Danielle Bregoli Was Hospitalized

Tue, 04 June 2019 at 1:34 pm

Duchess Camilla Goes Viral for Winking Behind Donald Trump's Back

Duchess Camilla Goes Viral for Winking Behind Donald Trump's Back

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is going viral for what she did behind Donald Trump‘s back during his visit to the UK from America.

The 71-year-old wife of Prince Charles was having tea with the president and First Lady Melania Trump, as well as her husband at their home at Clarence House on Monday (June 3).

After a photo op, the Duchess was seen turning her head and winking to someone off to the side.

It’s unclear why the Duchess was winking or who she was winking at, but the video has quickly made the rounds on social media.

See photos of the President at tea with the royals…
Just Jared on Facebook
duchess camilla winks after donald trump tea 01
duchess camilla winks after donald trump tea 02
duchess camilla winks after donald trump tea 03
duchess camilla winks after donald trump tea 04
duchess camilla winks after donald trump tea 05
duchess camilla winks after donald trump tea 06
duchess camilla winks after donald trump tea 07
duchess camilla winks after donald trump tea 08

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Donald Trump, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Abby Lee Miller is dishing prison advice for Felicity Huffman - TMZ
  • Louis Tomlinson is still going strong with longtime girlfriend Eleanor Calder - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's everything Ciara spilled about her split with Future - TooFab
  • We may not be getting any more music from Zendaya - Just Jared Jr