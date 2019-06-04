Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Begins Filming 'Ballers' Season 5 in Malibu

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is all smiles as he arrives on set of season five of Ballers on Tuesday afternoon (June 4) in Malibu, Calif.

The 47-year-old actor went cool and summery in a buttoned-down white shirt and tan shorts as he began production on the upcoming season of his hit HBO series.

Last weekend, Dwayne took to Instagram to celebrate his daughter Simone graduating high school.

Season five of Ballers doesn’t have an official premiere date yet.