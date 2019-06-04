Top Stories
Tue, 04 June 2019 at 3:00 am

Ellen Page Couples Up With Wife Emma Portner at 'Tales of the City' Premiere

Ellen Page was joined by her wife Emma Portner to the premiere of Tales of the City!

The 32-year-old actress hit the carpet at the event on Monday night (June 3) at Build Studio in New York City.

She was joined by her co-stars Charlie Barnett, Laura Linney, Alan Poul, Zosia Mamet and Lauren Morelli.

Other attendees included cast mates Murray Bartlett, Olympia Dukakis, May Hong and Ashley Park.

The upcoming series is based on the books by Armistead Maupin and follows Mary Ann as she returns to present-day San Francisco and reunites with her daughter and ex-husband, twenty years after leaving them behind to pursue her career.

Mary Ann is quickly drawn back into the orbit of her chosen family and a new generation of queer young residents living at 28 Barbary Lane.

Make sure to check out the trailer for the show!

Tales of the City will debut on June 7 on Netflix.
