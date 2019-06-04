Ellie Kemper Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Husband Michael Koman!

Top Stories
Tue, 04 June 2019 at 10:10 am

Ellie Kemper is pregnant!

The 39-year-old Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star and her husband Michael Koman are set to welcome their second child together, E! News confirms. No additional details were revealed at this time.

The couple are also parents to a 2-year-old son named James Miller Koman, who was born in August of 2016.

Michael and Ellie got married back in 2012 in a small ceremony in New York City.

Congrats to the happy couple on the wonderful news!
