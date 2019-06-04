Emilia Clarke Reveals How Her 'Game of Thrones' Character Daenerys Saved Her Life - Watch!

Emilia Clarke and Regina Hall are on the cover of Variety‘s Actors on Actors issue, out now.

Here’s what the Game of Thrones and Black Monday actresses had to say…

Emilia, on how Daenerys saved her life after experiencing a brain hemorrhage: “Daenerys really saved my life, because it puts you in quite the headspace when you’ve had a brain injury. Walking in her shoes, I just put so much more into each season because it really was life or death and I felt so powerfully like she was saving me it was like I couldn’t see anything else, I could only see her.”

Emilia, on Game of Thrones being her first role: “I was just so happy to be employed. I was so desperately unemployed. It really was my first job, I didn’t know what Hollywood was. I knew that being in an HBO show was amazing, but more than anything I knew that having a regular paycheck from something that wasn’t waiting tables was amazing.”

Regina, on her career-launching Scary Movie role: “My first comedy was Scary Movie, which was Keenen Ivory Wayans and we did four of those. And then I was always a little scared because I wondered if this was going to be the only thing.”

Regina, on her interaction with fans: “They make you want to do your best, they keep you motivated. They grow up with you. They are a part of your base and your foundation.”

