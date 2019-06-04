Top Stories
Find Out the Most Popular Movie From the Year You Were Born!

Find Out the Most Popular Movie From the Year You Were Born!

Chris Hemsworth Is Taking a Break From Acting - Here's Why

Chris Hemsworth Is Taking a Break From Acting - Here's Why

Fergie Is Changing Her Name

Fergie Is Changing Her Name

Tue, 04 June 2019 at 9:48 pm

Glen Powell Cast in New Movie 'I Want to F*** Your Brother'

Glen Powell Cast in New Movie 'I Want to F*** Your Brother'

Glen Powell will star in the upcoming comedy movie I Want to F*** Your Brother!

The 30-year-old actor is best known for his work in the movie Set It Up and the television series Scream Queens.

The upcoming movie will follow a buttoned-up lawyer who gets her black sheep younger brother (Powell) a summer job at her New York law firm. He quickly becomes the toast of the town — and the object of desire of the powerful women they work for, according to Variety.

Glen will next be seen in Top Gun: Maverick with Tom Cruise!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Glen Powell, Movies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Abby Lee Miller is dishing prison advice for Felicity Huffman - TMZ
  • Louis Tomlinson is still going strong with longtime girlfriend Eleanor Calder - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's everything Ciara spilled about her split with Future - TooFab
  • We may not be getting any more music from Zendaya - Just Jared Jr