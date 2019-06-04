Glen Powell Cast in New Movie 'I Want to F*** Your Brother'

Glen Powell will star in the upcoming comedy movie I Want to F*** Your Brother!

The 30-year-old actor is best known for his work in the movie Set It Up and the television series Scream Queens.

The upcoming movie will follow a buttoned-up lawyer who gets her black sheep younger brother (Powell) a summer job at her New York law firm. He quickly becomes the toast of the town — and the object of desire of the powerful women they work for, according to Variety.

Glen will next be seen in Top Gun: Maverick with Tom Cruise!