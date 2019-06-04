Top Stories
Find Out the Most Popular Movie From the Year You Were Born!

Find Out the Most Popular Movie From the Year You Were Born!

Chris Hemsworth Is Taking a Break From Acting - Here's Why

Chris Hemsworth Is Taking a Break From Acting - Here's Why

Fergie Is Changing Her Name

Fergie Is Changing Her Name

Tue, 04 June 2019 at 5:37 pm

Gwen Stefani Says Replacing Adam Levine on 'The Voice' Was a Shock

Gwen Stefani Says Replacing Adam Levine on 'The Voice' Was a Shock

Gwen Stefani is opening up about her return to The Voice!

The 49-year-old entertainer chatted with the ladies of The Talk during an interview on Tuesday morning (June 4) in Los Angeles.

Gwen is returning to The Voice this fall to replace Adam Levine, who is leaving after 16 seasons.

“I have not even posted, I haven’t talked about it yet, because it was such a shock. I wanted to come back so bad. I mean, the show is so fun. And, Adam‘s actually the first person to reach out to me when they were trying to pitch me the show, he texted me out of nowhere, and I didn’t even really know him,” Gwen said.

“To think that he’s not going to be there is like bittersweet. And plus, like, being between him and Blake [Shelton], the amount of laughter, I would have to like stop and massage my face, because it would hurt… But it’s going to be fun, it’s going to be exciting. I mean, Blake‘s my best friend, so I get to hang out with him at work,” Gwen added. “I’m happy for Adam, because he’s been doing it 16 seasons… He has his baby. He’s going to be able to go on tour and do music in a different kind of way. It’s exciting for me though.”

FYI: Gwen is wearing a Paule Ka dress.
Just Jared on Facebook
gwen stefani on the talk 01
gwen stefani on the talk 02
gwen stefani on the talk 03
gwen stefani on the talk 04
gwen stefani on the talk 05
gwen stefani on the talk 06

Photos: CBS
Posted to: Gwen Stefani, The Talk, The Voice

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Abby Lee Miller is dishing prison advice for Felicity Huffman - TMZ
  • Louis Tomlinson is still going strong with longtime girlfriend Eleanor Calder - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's everything Ciara spilled about her split with Future - TooFab
  • We may not be getting any more music from Zendaya - Just Jared Jr