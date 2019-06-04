Gwen Stefani Says Replacing Adam Levine on 'The Voice' Was a Shock

Gwen Stefani is opening up about her return to The Voice!

The 49-year-old entertainer chatted with the ladies of The Talk during an interview on Tuesday morning (June 4) in Los Angeles.

Gwen is returning to The Voice this fall to replace Adam Levine, who is leaving after 16 seasons.

“I have not even posted, I haven’t talked about it yet, because it was such a shock. I wanted to come back so bad. I mean, the show is so fun. And, Adam‘s actually the first person to reach out to me when they were trying to pitch me the show, he texted me out of nowhere, and I didn’t even really know him,” Gwen said.

“To think that he’s not going to be there is like bittersweet. And plus, like, being between him and Blake [Shelton], the amount of laughter, I would have to like stop and massage my face, because it would hurt… But it’s going to be fun, it’s going to be exciting. I mean, Blake‘s my best friend, so I get to hang out with him at work,” Gwen added. “I’m happy for Adam, because he’s been doing it 16 seasons… He has his baby. He’s going to be able to go on tour and do music in a different kind of way. It’s exciting for me though.”

