'Handmaid's Tale' Season 3 - Every Photo Released So Far!

The third season of The Handmaid’s Tale is just hours away and over 50 photos from the first three episodes of the new season have been released.

Elisabeth Moss is back as June/Offred, alongside returning cast members Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Max Minghella, and more.

Season three of the hit Hulu series is driven by June’s resistance to the dystopian regime of Gilead and her struggle to strike back against overwhelming odds. Startling reunions, betrayals, and a journey to the terrifying heart of Gilead force all characters to take a stand, guided by one defiant prayer: “Blessed be the fight.”

Hulu is debuting the first three episodes of the season at 12:01am ET on Wednesday (June 5).

