Hear Mark Hamill as Chucky in New 'Child's Play' Teaser - Watch!

Mark Hamill sounds so scary!

The 67-year-old Star Wars star voices the iconic evil doll Chucky in the upcoming Child’s Play reboot, which you can hear in a new teaser trailer released on Tuesday (June 4).

The Lars Klevberg-directed movie is a contemporary re-imagining of the 1988 horror classic, following Karen (Aubrey Plaza), a single mother who gifts her son Andy (Gabriel Bateman) a Buddi doll, unaware of its more sinister nature.

The movie hits theaters on June 21.

Watch the new teaser…