Top Stories
Find Out the Most Popular Movie From the Year You Were Born!

Find Out the Most Popular Movie From the Year You Were Born!

Chris Hemsworth Is Taking a Break From Acting - Here's Why

Chris Hemsworth Is Taking a Break From Acting - Here's Why

Fergie Is Changing Her Name

Fergie Is Changing Her Name

Tue, 04 June 2019 at 3:08 pm

Hear Mark Hamill as Chucky in New 'Child's Play' Teaser - Watch!

Hear Mark Hamill as Chucky in New 'Child's Play' Teaser - Watch!

Mark Hamill sounds so scary!

The 67-year-old Star Wars star voices the iconic evil doll Chucky in the upcoming Child’s Play reboot, which you can hear in a new teaser trailer released on Tuesday (June 4).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mark Hamill

The Lars Klevberg-directed movie is a contemporary re-imagining of the 1988 horror classic, following Karen (Aubrey Plaza), a single mother who gifts her son Andy (Gabriel Bateman) a Buddi doll, unaware of its more sinister nature.

The movie hits theaters on June 21.

Watch the new teaser…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Aubrey Plaza, Child's Play, Mark Hamill, Movies, Trailer

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Abby Lee Miller is dishing prison advice for Felicity Huffman - TMZ
  • Louis Tomlinson is still going strong with longtime girlfriend Eleanor Calder - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's everything Ciara spilled about her split with Future - TooFab
  • We may not be getting any more music from Zendaya - Just Jared Jr