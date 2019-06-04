Top Stories
Jonas Brothers Are Joined By Their Wives at 'Chasing Happiness' L.A. Premiere!

Kate Middleton & Prince William Skip the Photo Op During Trump's Royal Visit

Find Out Why Danielle Bregoli Was Hospitalized

Tue, 04 June 2019 at 10:19 am

Jeopardy's James Holzhauer Explains Why He Bet So Little Money in Loss

Jeopardy's James Holzhauer Explains Why He Bet So Little Money in Loss

James Holzhauer‘s winning streak on Jeopardy! came to an end last night and there was a shocking moment in his final episode that he’s now explaining.

James uncharacteristically wagered only $1,399 during final Jeopardy, and that number didn’t surpass winner Emma Boettcher‘s grand total.

“I knew I could only win if Emma missed Final Jeopardy, as there was no way she wouldn’t bet to cover my all-in bet,” James explained. “So my only concern was getting overtaken by third place, and I bet just enough to make sure of locking him out. Betting big would have looked good for the cameras, but now I turn my straight bet (Emma misses) into a parlay (Emma misses and I get it right).”

James competed on 33 episodes in a row and made headlines for his successful and aggressive style of play.
Photos: Getty
