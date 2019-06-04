Top Stories
Jonas Brothers Are Joined By Their Wives at 'Chasing Happiness' L.A. Premiere!

Jonas Brothers Are Joined By Their Wives at 'Chasing Happiness' L.A. Premiere!

Kate Middleton &amp; Prince William Skip the Photo Op During Trump's Royal Visit

Kate Middleton & Prince William Skip the Photo Op During Trump's Royal Visit

Find Out Why Danielle Bregoli Was Hospitalized

Find Out Why Danielle Bregoli Was Hospitalized

Tue, 04 June 2019 at 8:47 am

Jessica Alba Reveals Why She Goes to Therapy with Daughter Honor, 10

Jessica Alba Reveals Why She Goes to Therapy with Daughter Honor, 10

Jessica Alba revealed that she goes to therapy with her eldest daughter, Honor, 10.

The 38-year-old actress spoke about it at the Her Campus Media’s eighth annual Her Conference over the weekend.

Ultimately, Jessica decided to attend therapy with Honor to “learn to be a better mother to her and communicate better with her.”

“Some people think, like in my family, you talk to a priest and that’s it,” Jessica added (via THR). “I don’t really feel comfortable talking to him about my feelings.”

“I didn’t grow up in an environment where you talked about this stuff, and it was just like shut it down and keep it moving,” she continued. “So I find a lot of inspiration just in talking to my kids.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Cash Warren, Celebrity Babies, Honor Warren, Jessica Alba

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Abby Lee Miller is dishing prison advice for Felicity Huffman - TMZ
  • Louis Tomlinson is still going strong with longtime girlfriend Eleanor Calder - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's everything Ciara spilled about her split with Future - TooFab
  • We may not be getting any more music from Zendaya - Just Jared Jr