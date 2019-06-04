Jessica Alba Reveals Why She Goes to Therapy with Daughter Honor, 10

Jessica Alba revealed that she goes to therapy with her eldest daughter, Honor, 10.

The 38-year-old actress spoke about it at the Her Campus Media’s eighth annual Her Conference over the weekend.

Ultimately, Jessica decided to attend therapy with Honor to “learn to be a better mother to her and communicate better with her.”

“Some people think, like in my family, you talk to a priest and that’s it,” Jessica added (via THR). “I don’t really feel comfortable talking to him about my feelings.”

“I didn’t grow up in an environment where you talked about this stuff, and it was just like shut it down and keep it moving,” she continued. “So I find a lot of inspiration just in talking to my kids.”