Jessica Chastain Wears a Cast to 'Dark Phoenix' Premiere After Wrist Surgery
Jessica Chastain wears all white at the premiere of Dark Phoenix on Tuesday night (June 4) at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.
The two-time Oscar-nominated actress, who plays Vuk in the new X-Men movie, was also seen wearing a black cast on her arm. Jessica recently updated fans that she was having surgery on her wrist. See the video that she posted below.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jessica Chastain
Earlier in the day, Jessica wore a red dress while joining her co-stars at a Jimmy Kimmel Live taping.
Jessica is getting surgery on her wrist, please send her love. 🙏🏻💜 pic.twitter.com/hdnxPtghB0
— best of jessica chastain (@bestofchastains) May 31, 2019
FYI: Jessica is wearing a Toni Maticevski look, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Chopard earrings at the premiere. She’s wearing an ALC dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Tod’s sunglasses outside of Kimmel.