Jordyn Woods Rocks Blue Camo Pants While Running Errands In Los Angeles

Jordyn Woods keeps her head down while heading to a showroom in Los Angeles on Tuesday (June 4).

The 21-year-old reality star and influencer rocked some cute blue camouflage pants while running her errands around the city.

If you missed it, Jordyn will be making her acting debut on Freeform’s grown-ish in the upcoming episodes.

She’ll play a freshman student named Dee, a “sweet soul with a soft-spoken and sincere vulnerability” and will share most of her scenes with Aaron, played by Trevor Jackson.