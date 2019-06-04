Top Stories
Find Out the Most Popular Movie From the Year You Were Born!

Find Out the Most Popular Movie From the Year You Were Born!

Chris Hemsworth Is Taking a Break From Acting - Here's Why

Chris Hemsworth Is Taking a Break From Acting - Here's Why

Fergie Is Changing Her Name

Fergie Is Changing Her Name

Tue, 04 June 2019 at 5:07 pm

Jordyn Woods Rocks Blue Camo Pants While Running Errands In Los Angeles

Jordyn Woods Rocks Blue Camo Pants While Running Errands In Los Angeles

Jordyn Woods keeps her head down while heading to a showroom in Los Angeles on Tuesday (June 4).

The 21-year-old reality star and influencer rocked some cute blue camouflage pants while running her errands around the city.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jordyn Woods

If you missed it, Jordyn will be making her acting debut on Freeform’s grown-ish in the upcoming episodes.

She’ll play a freshman student named Dee, a “sweet soul with a soft-spoken and sincere vulnerability” and will share most of her scenes with Aaron, played by Trevor Jackson.
Just Jared on Facebook
jordyn woods running errands la pics 01
jordyn woods running errands la pics 02
jordyn woods running errands la pics 03
jordyn woods running errands la pics 04
jordyn woods running errands la pics 05

Photos: BackgridUSA
Posted to: Jordyn Woods

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Abby Lee Miller is dishing prison advice for Felicity Huffman - TMZ
  • Louis Tomlinson is still going strong with longtime girlfriend Eleanor Calder - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's everything Ciara spilled about her split with Future - TooFab
  • We may not be getting any more music from Zendaya - Just Jared Jr
  • Stoni

    I see she’s not too upset to eat.