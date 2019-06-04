Joshua Jackson Won't Appear in 'The Affair' Season 5

It’s official – Joshua Jackson will not appear in the fifth season of The Affair on Showtime.

Several months ago, reports emerged suggesting the 40-year-old actor wouldn’t return for every episode but could guest star on the final season.

Now, THR is reporting that he won’t appear in any episode.

News of this comes just as the final season was given a premiere date: August 25 on Showtime.

There has been no official word from Joshua at this time.

Ruth Wilson also left the show but refused to disclose her reason why.