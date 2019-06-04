Top Stories
Tue, 04 June 2019 at 7:56 pm

Jussie Smollett Will Officially Not Return to 'Empire' for Final Season

Jussie Smollett is not returning for the final season of Empire.

The 36-year-old actor, who was at the center of a major controversy earlier this year when he was allegedly attacked in a hate crime only to be arrested and charged for faking the crime before the case was eventually dropped, will not return to the show, co-creator Lee Daniels confirmed in a tweet on Tuesday (June 4).

Jussie [Smollett] will NOT be returning to Empire,” he wrote in response to an initial report from Variety, which claimed that the show’s writing staff was coming up with ideas for the star for the final season.

See Lee‘s official response inside…
