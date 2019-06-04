Katy Perry Rocks a Bold Dress While Getting Lunch in LA

Katy Perry made a statement in a floral figure-hugging dress while out in LA!

The 33-year-old songstress was spotted leaving her office on Monday afternoon (June 3) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katy Perry

She was later spotted arriving at Matsuhisa Japanese restaurant to grab a bite to eat.

Later in the day, Katy took to her Instagram to share a photo posing in front of the “Never Really Over” bus stop.

Make sure to also check out the music video for the song!