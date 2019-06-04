Top Stories
Tue, 04 June 2019 at 11:27 pm

Kristen Stewart Spends More Time with Ex-GF Stella Maxwell

Kristen Stewart leaves a nail salon with her ex-girlfriend Stella Maxwell and another friend on Tuesday afternoon (June 4) in Los Angeles.

Stella went barefoot while leaving the salon. She and Kristen went their separate ways after leaving the salon.

The former couple is rumored to be on-again after they’ve been spotted together on multiple occasions over the past couple weeks.

Kristen was most recently linked to stylist Sara Dinkin and they were last spotted together in early May.

