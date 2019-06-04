Lakeith Stanfield & Jessica Williams Hit the Carpet at CFDA Fashion Awards 2019!

Jessica Williams and Lakeith Stanfield hit the carpet while attending the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday night (June 3) at the Brooklyn Museum of Art in New York City.

Jessica, who can be seen in the new movie Booksmart, presented two awards during the night!

Some more stars in attendance included Hasan Minhaj and wife Beena Patel, Brooke Shields, Heidi Gardner, Bernadette Peters, Jhene Aiko, and Teyana Taylor with husband Iman Shumpert.

FYI: Jessica is wearing Thom Browne. Lakeith is wearing Sies Marjan. Jhene is wearing Pyer Moss. Teyana and Iman are both wearing Thom Browne. Brooke is wearing a Sachin and Babi outfit. Heidi is wearing a Badgley Mishka dress. Bernadette is wearing a Bob Mackie dress.