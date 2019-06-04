Tue, 04 June 2019 at 7:03 pm
Leslie Grace Films 'Breathe' Scene for 'In the Heights' Movie!
Leslie Grace walks the streets while filming a scene for the upcoming film adaptation of the musical In the Heights on Tuesday (June 4) in New York City.
The 24-year-old singer is playing the lead role of Nina and she was spotted filming the “Breathe” scene. This is Nina’s big solo song in act one of the musical!
Jon M. Chu, who is directing the movie, was seen on set with Leslie.
Make sure to check out photos of Melissa Barrera working on her first scenes as well!
Credit: Jose Perez; Photos: INSTARimages.com Posted to: In the Heights, Jon M. Chu, Leslie Grace