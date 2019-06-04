Top Stories
Find Out the Most Popular Movie From the Year You Were Born!

Find Out the Most Popular Movie From the Year You Were Born!

Chris Hemsworth Is Taking a Break From Acting - Here's Why

Chris Hemsworth Is Taking a Break From Acting - Here's Why

Fergie Is Changing Her Name

Fergie Is Changing Her Name

Tue, 04 June 2019 at 7:03 pm

Leslie Grace Films 'Breathe' Scene for 'In the Heights' Movie!

Leslie Grace Films 'Breathe' Scene for 'In the Heights' Movie!

Leslie Grace walks the streets while filming a scene for the upcoming film adaptation of the musical In the Heights on Tuesday (June 4) in New York City.

The 24-year-old singer is playing the lead role of Nina and she was spotted filming the “Breathe” scene. This is Nina’s big solo song in act one of the musical!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Leslie Grace

Jon M. Chu, who is directing the movie, was seen on set with Leslie.

Make sure to check out photos of Melissa Barrera working on her first scenes as well!
Just Jared on Facebook
leslie grace in the heights breathe scene 01
leslie grace in the heights breathe scene 02
leslie grace in the heights breathe scene 03
leslie grace in the heights breathe scene 04
leslie grace in the heights breathe scene 05
leslie grace in the heights breathe scene 06
leslie grace in the heights breathe scene 07
leslie grace in the heights breathe scene 08

Credit: Jose Perez; Photos: INSTARimages.com
Posted to: In the Heights, Jon M. Chu, Leslie Grace

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Abby Lee Miller is dishing prison advice for Felicity Huffman - TMZ
  • Louis Tomlinson is still going strong with longtime girlfriend Eleanor Calder - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's everything Ciara spilled about her split with Future - TooFab
  • We may not be getting any more music from Zendaya - Just Jared Jr