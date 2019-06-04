Liam Hemsworth Gives Himself Props For Taking Some Amazing Pics of Wife Miley Cyrus

Top Stories
Liam Hemsworth is pretty proud of the pictures he took of Miley Cyrus.

Taking to his Instagram, the 29-year-old actor shared a few pics he took of the singer during her her promo tour for her new EP, She Is Coming.

Liam pointed out that he was the one behind the lens on the two pics.

“Girls got talent. She might just make it…WOW to the awesome dude (me) for taking such an incredible photo. #husbandgoals ;),” Liam captioned in one of the pics.

He added in the second, “I’d say there’s a 48% chance I’m actually the BEST photographer ever.”

LOL!
