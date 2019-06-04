Macaulay Culkin & Girlfriend Brenda Song Step Out Together for 'Changeland' Premiere!

Macaulay Culkin gets playful as he hits the red carpet at the LA premiere of his latest film Changeland held at ArcLight Hollywood on Monday evening (June 3) in Hollywood.

The 38-year-old actor was joined at the event by his girlfriend and co-star Brenda Song, as well as their other cast mates Breckin Meyer, Clare Grant and Seth Green, who also wrote and directed the film.

Also stars who were in attendance to show their support were Dax Shepard, Zachary Quinto, Scott Porter and Linsey Godfrey.

Synopsis: While visiting Thailand, two estranged friends realize there’s no rule book for finding purpose and meaning in life – Watch the trailer here!



‘Changeland’ Official Trailer