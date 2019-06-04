Madonna Is Unable to Block Sale of Personal Items, Including Letter from Tupac Shakur

Madonna has lost her appeal to block the sale of personal items, including a break-up letter from her ex-boyfriend Tupac Shakur.

The 60-year-old entertainer’s former pal Darlene Lutz is placing some of Madonna‘s personal items up for auction and a New York State Appeals Court says the singer can’t pursue claims against her, according to TMZ.

Madonna and Darlene reportedly settled a dispute back in 2004 and Darlene paid an undisclosed amount of money so that Madonna would never go after her for anything.

The judge says that this release allows for the sale of Madonna‘s personal items, which also include panties and more letters to celebrities.