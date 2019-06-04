Miley Cyrus Set to Release Charity Hoodie with Marc Jacobs To Benefit Planned Parenthood

Miley Cyrus is speaking up for abortion rights by launching a charity hoodie with Marc Jacobs which will benefit Planned Parenthood.

The 26-year-old singer shared the news with her fans on her Instagram this afternoon: “Very special collab with @plannedparenthood @happyhippiefdn @marcjacobs TO BE ANNOUNCED veryyyyyy soon!”

The limited-edition cotton sweatshirt features a screen-print of Miley on the front, with the insignia, “Don’t F❤️ck With My Freedom.” The back reads, “Miley Cyrus x Marc Jacobs,” and the long sleeves are printed with, “The Charity Hoodie Marc Jacobs.”

Retailing at $175, all proceeds from the jacket will go to Planned Parenthood.