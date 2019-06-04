Top Stories
Find Out the Most Popular Movie From the Year You Were Born!

Chris Hemsworth Is Taking a Break From Acting - Here's Why

Fergie Is Changing Her Name

Tue, 04 June 2019 at 8:40 pm

Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Being Groped by Man in Barcelona

Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Being Groped by Man in Barcelona

Miley Cyrus is addressing her scary incident from over the weekend.

While she and husband Liam Hemsworth were leaving their hotel on Saturday afternoon (June 1) in Barcelona, Spain, a man jumped through the crowds of fans to grab the 26-year-old singer and plant a kiss on her face.

Miley‘s security quickly jumped in and pulled the man off of her while Liam wrapped his arm around her and they jumped into their waiting car.

After the incident, a source said Miley was “unsettled,” but is “doing fine” now.

A few days later, several news outlets started discussing the situation and Miley tweeted the video while writing, “She can be wearing what she wants. She can be a virgin. She can be sleeping with 5 different people. She can be with her husband. She can be with her girlfriend. She can be naked She CAN’T be grabbed without her consent. #DontF–kWithMyFreedom.”
Photos: Getty
