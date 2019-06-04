We’ve compiled a list of the highest grossing movie every year over the past several decades so you can find out…what was the most popular film from the year you (or your child/loved one) were born?

Throughout the past several decades, there are some fan favorite films listed as the most popular movie each year! There are also some franchises that appear numerous times throughout the list including Star Wars films, Marvel movies, and more.

Note: We’ve used worldwide grosses for this ranking and not just the North American grosses.

Click through the slideshow to see what was the most popular movie from the year you were born…