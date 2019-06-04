MTV Is Rebooting 'Punk'd' & 'Singled Out'!

MTV is reviving two of their most popular series: Punk’d and Singled Out!

The network announced a deal with mobile media technology platform Quibi on Tuesday (June 4) to reboot the franchises.

The reboot series will each feature 20 new episodes under 10 minutes in length for mobile users.

Punk’d, created by Ashton Kutcher, originally ran on MTV from 2003 to 2007, and was briefly brought back in 2012. There was also a reboot on BET hosted by King Bach and DeStorm Power.

Singled Out is a dating show that originally ran from 1995 to 1998, which was hosted by Chris Hardwick and Jenny McCarthy. Carmen Electra later replaced Jenny.

“This deal builds on MTV’s strategy of reinventing our iconic shows to reach new audiences on pioneering new platforms like Quibi. We are excited to be working with Jeffrey, Doug and the Quibi team to reinvent Punk’d and Singled Out for a new generation of fans,” said MTV president Chris McCarthy.